Delhi ATM Scam: Youth Arrested for Card Swapping Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested Krishan, 24, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 90,000 by swapping his debit card with a fake one at an ATM in Hari Nagar. The accused, along with an accomplice, distracted users, memorized PINs, and swapped cards. The investigation to apprehend the accomplice continues.

Updated: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST
Delhi Police have cracked down on a fraudulent ATM scheme, arresting Krishan, a 24-year-old resident of Sultanpuri, who allegedly duped a man of Rs 90,000 by swapping his debit card at an ATM in Hari Nagar.

The victim received unsolicited assistance from Krishan and his accomplice at the ATM, only to find Rs 90,000 missing from his account the next day. Investigators discovered that the duo distracted users, memorized their PINs, and swapped their cards with fake replicas.

While Krishan has been apprehended and the stolen amount recovered, his relative Amarnath, another prime suspect, remains elusive as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

