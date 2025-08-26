High Court Orders CID Probe into Controversial Fair Deaths

The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation of the deaths of two men at a fair in Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri to the state CID. The decision follows allegations by the families of the deceased that the men were murdered rather than victims of an accident involving an electric pole.

The court had previously ordered a second post-mortem examination, citing discrepancies in the initial reports. Despite the families' plea for a CBI investigation, the court opted for a CID inquiry, stating that involving the central agency would only turn the case into a 'gallery show.'

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed the CID to form a special team and submit a progress report by September 25. The post-mortem report, initially sealed and submitted by SSKM Hospital, has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)