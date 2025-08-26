Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Calls for Patience Amid Investigation of Gaza Hospital Attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged patience until a full investigation is conducted into an Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital that resulted in at least 20 deaths, including five journalists. Merz spoke at a Berlin press conference and stressed the importance of awaiting inquiry results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:40 IST
Chancellor Merz Calls for Patience Amid Investigation of Gaza Hospital Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged patience in response to an Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital that left at least 20 people dead, including five journalists. Speaking at a Berlin press conference, Merz emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.

Israel's army and government have pledged to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident at Nasser hospital. The attack, which took place on Monday, resulted in fatalities among journalists from major outlets, including Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

Merz refrained from attributing blame, stating his intention to await the results of the Israeli investigation before making a final judgment. The development underscores ongoing tensions and complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

 India
2
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

 Global
4
Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025