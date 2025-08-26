Chancellor Merz Calls for Patience Amid Investigation of Gaza Hospital Attack
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged patience until a full investigation is conducted into an Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital that resulted in at least 20 deaths, including five journalists. Merz spoke at a Berlin press conference and stressed the importance of awaiting inquiry results.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged patience in response to an Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital that left at least 20 people dead, including five journalists. Speaking at a Berlin press conference, Merz emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.
Israel's army and government have pledged to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident at Nasser hospital. The attack, which took place on Monday, resulted in fatalities among journalists from major outlets, including Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.
Merz refrained from attributing blame, stating his intention to await the results of the Israeli investigation before making a final judgment. The development underscores ongoing tensions and complexities in the region.
