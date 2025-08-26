Left Menu

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi received death threats after highlighting illegal encroachment at a shrine under a railway bridge on Deoria-Gorakhpur road. Threats were also directed at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An investigation is underway, with demands for a special probe team and verification of land records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:47 IST
BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi has reported receiving death threats following his accusations of illegal encroachment at a mazar located beneath a railway overbridge on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road.

According to his supporters, these threats, disseminated through email and social media, also target Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police, alerted to the situation, have commenced an investigation.

Tripathi has previously alleged that the shrine's expansion encroached on public land, prompting action from Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad to verify these claims and rectify the situation if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

