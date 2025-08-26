Left Menu

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

A Bangladeshi national living in West Bengal was arrested for allegedly illegally entering India and assuming a false identity with fraudulent documents. Arun Kanti Roy, originally from Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, lived in Gaurisingh village under an alias. Authorities detained him following a raid and interrogation confirmed his nationality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:55 IST
A Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in West Bengal after allegedly entering India illegally and living under a false identity, local police reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Arun Kanti Roy from Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, the individual entered India approximately three years ago, residing in Gaurisingh village in the Darjeeling district. According to police, he assumed the identity of Arghya Barman and managed to obtain Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards.

A raid conducted on a tip-off led to his detention on Sunday. During questioning, Roy confessed to being a Bangladeshi national, and authorities recovered a Bangladeshi identity card from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

