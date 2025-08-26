Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

A Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in West Bengal after allegedly entering India illegally and living under a false identity, local police reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Arun Kanti Roy from Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, the individual entered India approximately three years ago, residing in Gaurisingh village in the Darjeeling district. According to police, he assumed the identity of Arghya Barman and managed to obtain Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards.

A raid conducted on a tip-off led to his detention on Sunday. During questioning, Roy confessed to being a Bangladeshi national, and authorities recovered a Bangladeshi identity card from him.

