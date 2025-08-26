Left Menu

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

In Indonesia's Aceh province, two men were publicly caned for engaging in consensual acts like hugging and kissing, deemed violations of Shariah law. The caning, witnessed by many, highlights the strict enforcement of Islamic law in Aceh, sparking debates on human rights and legal independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandaaceh | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:59 IST
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Two young men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been subjected to public caning by Islamic Shariah court orders after being convicted for hugging and kissing, actions deemed to potentially lead to prohibited sexual relations.

The event drew a crowd of approximately 100 onlookers who gathered to watch the punishment executed on-stage at Bustanussalatin city park in Banda Aceh. Both men endured 80 lashes from a group of masked enforcers, highlighting the stringent adherence to morality offenses under Shariah law in Aceh.

Aceh remains the only province in the largely secular nation of Indonesia to practice Shariah law, a policy established in 2006. This incident, among others, continues to spark international condemnation from human rights organizations, emphasizing the conflict between local regulations and broader human rights principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

 India
2
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

 Global
4
Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025