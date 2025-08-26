Left Menu

Indian Navy's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Counter-Drone Capabilities

The Indian Navy plans to enhance its defensive measures, focusing on counter-drone systems and long-range attack vectors following insights from Operation Sindoor, conducted against Pakistan. Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti revealed these strategic changes in response to the conflict's lessons, emphasizing the need for cost-effective unmanned aerial vehicle defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:43 IST
Indian Navy's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Counter-Drone Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is strategizing to enhance its arsenal with advanced counter-drone systems and extended-range attack capabilities following the insights gained from Operation Sindoor, a recent military engagement with Pakistan.

During a tri-services conference, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti highlighted the necessity for these developments, citing the prohibitive costs of using current surface-to-air missiles against low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Operation Sindoor underscored the need for adaptable and cost-effective warfare strategies, prompting the Navy to pursue long-range attack vectors for both land and sea targets, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

 India
2
Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster, accuses CM Sukhu of playing politics amid crisis

Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster,...

 India
3
"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an international level," Uttarakhand CM Dhami

"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an in...

 India
4
US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrible"

US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrib...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025