Indian Navy's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Counter-Drone Capabilities
The Indian Navy plans to enhance its defensive measures, focusing on counter-drone systems and long-range attack vectors following insights from Operation Sindoor, conducted against Pakistan. Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti revealed these strategic changes in response to the conflict's lessons, emphasizing the need for cost-effective unmanned aerial vehicle defense.
The Indian Navy is strategizing to enhance its arsenal with advanced counter-drone systems and extended-range attack capabilities following the insights gained from Operation Sindoor, a recent military engagement with Pakistan.
During a tri-services conference, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti highlighted the necessity for these developments, citing the prohibitive costs of using current surface-to-air missiles against low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Operation Sindoor underscored the need for adaptable and cost-effective warfare strategies, prompting the Navy to pursue long-range attack vectors for both land and sea targets, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts.
