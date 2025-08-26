Indian Navy's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Counter-Drone Capabilities

The Indian Navy is strategizing to enhance its arsenal with advanced counter-drone systems and extended-range attack capabilities following the insights gained from Operation Sindoor, a recent military engagement with Pakistan.

During a tri-services conference, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti highlighted the necessity for these developments, citing the prohibitive costs of using current surface-to-air missiles against low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Operation Sindoor underscored the need for adaptable and cost-effective warfare strategies, prompting the Navy to pursue long-range attack vectors for both land and sea targets, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts.

