Navigating Nuclear Tensions: Trump's Dealings with Putin and the Global Arms Control Challenge

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed nuclear arms control, emphasizing denuclearization. With the New START treaty nearing expiry, tensions arise as both nations modernize arsenals. The U.S. urges China's involvement, while nuclear confrontation risks loom amid heightened global tensions over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a high-stakes summit in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in critical discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the sensitive issue of nuclear arms control, with a future aim for comprehensive 'denuclearization'. The dialogue also touched upon involving China in these pivotal negotiations.

The dialogue comes at a critical time as key treaties, including the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), near expiration. Russia and the United States are undertaking significant nuclear arsenal upgrades, owning a combined total of approximately 87% of the world's nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

Amidst these strategic dialogues, existing nuclear threats escalate with both Trump and Putin acknowledging the potential outbreak of World War Three over Ukraine. Russia's revisions to its nuclear doctrine and the positioning of U.S. nuclear submarines demonstrate the depth of nuclear confrontation risks confronting global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

