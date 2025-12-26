Left Menu

China opens world's 'longest' expressway tunnel in Xinjiang

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:12 IST
China opens world's 'longest' expressway tunnel in Xinjiang
  • Country:
  • China

China on Friday opened to traffic a 22.13-km-long tunnel, which it claimed to be the ''world's longest'', in Xinjiang province.

The Tianshan Shengli tunnel, which traverses through the central Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has reduced a treacherous mountain journey of several hours to about 20 minutes, official media reported.

According to Song Hailiang, chairman of China Communications Construction Company, the tunnel has "set two world records".

"It is the longest expressway tunnel in the world and has the deepest vertical shaft for a highway tunnel," Song said.

The tunnel is a key part of the G0711 Urumqi-Yuli Expressway, which also became operational on Friday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The expressway serves as a major transport artery linking city clusters in northern and southern Xinjiang.

Stretching 2,500 km, the Tianshan Mountains span central Xinjiang, separating the provincial capital Urumqi, the largest city in the north, from Korla, the largest city in the south.

With the opening of the expressway, travel time between Urumqi and Korla has been reduced from around seven hours to about three hours, the report said.

The expressway, constructed over five years, is 324.7-km-long with a total investment of 46.7 billion yuan (about USD 6.63 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

 India
2
Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

 India
3
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their ...

 Yemen
4
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025