Courting Controversy: Judge Recusal Shakes NCLAT Hearing

In a remarkable incident within the judicial corridors, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) recused himself from a case involving KLSR Infratech. He cited an approach made by a high-ranking judicial member, seeking a favorable decision in the matter.

The Chennai bench of the NCLAT, presided over by Sharma and Technical Member Jatindranath Swain, recorded the recusal on August 13, 2025. The proceedings were related to an appeal by A S Reddy, former director of KLSR Infratech, against a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The case highlights judicial ethics and the need for transparency, as Justice Sharma has a history of recusals in similar situations. The order has now been forwarded to the chairperson for reassignment to an appropriate bench to ensure an impartial hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)