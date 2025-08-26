Left Menu

ED Raids Unveil Alleged Medical Scam in Delhi's Past AAP Government

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and contractors linked to an alleged medical scam during Delhi's previous AAP government. The BJP claims these actions expose corruption involving hospital construction and medical purchases. AAP countered, calling the charges a diversion from national political issues.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the premises of Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Delhi unit chief, in connection with a suspected medical scam tied to former health projects during the previous AAP administration. The searches also encompassed several private contractors as part of a broader money laundering investigation.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asserted that while Saurabh Bharadwaj defends himself by claiming non-involvement at the decision-making stage for hospital projects, the essential query revolves around his role as health minister during the hospitals' construction phase. Allegations include inconsistencies in building hospitals and procuring medical supplies and equipment.

Countering these claims, the AAP labeled the accusations as politically motivated diversions from issues surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Furthermore, the AAP argued that the funds allocated for hospital infrastructure lacked comprehensive planning, which led to project stagnation, an accusation rejected by the BJP.

