Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Pass Trade Agreement

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party has expressed objections to a recent trade agreement between India and China that involves the Lipulekh pass. The party has called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to raise the issue during his impending visits to both nations.

The area in question, which Nepal claims as part of its own territory, has been a longstanding point of contention. India's government has rejected Nepal's claims, insisting they lack historical basis.

Issuing a statement, the Rastriya Swatantra Party emphasized the importance of protecting Nepal's territorial integrity and urged for diplomacy to resolve the dispute. The trade agreement was met with swift objection by Kathmandu, highlighting regional tensions.

