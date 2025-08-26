Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Pass Trade Agreement

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has voiced concerns over a recent trade agreement between India and China involving the Lipulekh pass, a territory claimed by Nepal. The RSP urges Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to address these concerns during his visits to India and China, emphasizing diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party has expressed objections to a recent trade agreement between India and China that involves the Lipulekh pass. The party has called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to raise the issue during his impending visits to both nations.

The area in question, which Nepal claims as part of its own territory, has been a longstanding point of contention. India's government has rejected Nepal's claims, insisting they lack historical basis.

Issuing a statement, the Rastriya Swatantra Party emphasized the importance of protecting Nepal's territorial integrity and urged for diplomacy to resolve the dispute. The trade agreement was met with swift objection by Kathmandu, highlighting regional tensions.

