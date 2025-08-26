Court Grants Laptop Access to Accused in Elgar Parishad Case
A special NIA court has permitted Sagar Gorkhe, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to use a laptop in jail to review voluminous case documents. The National Investigation Agency did not oppose the plea, and the court specified the laptop must only contain case-related data.
In a notable development in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, a special NIA court has allowed accused Sagar Gorkhe to access a laptop in jail to manage the extensive case documentation.
Judge C S Baviskar's recent ruling acknowledged that transporting hard copies in prison is impractical. Gorkhe's request mirrored a previous decision for co-accused Mahesh Raut, a request unopposed by the National Investigation Agency.
The court dictated strict conditions on laptop usage, mandating it to only store case papers and directed the NIA to purge all other data before use.
