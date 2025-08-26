Left Menu

Court Grants Laptop Access to Accused in Elgar Parishad Case

A special NIA court has permitted Sagar Gorkhe, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to use a laptop in jail to review voluminous case documents. The National Investigation Agency did not oppose the plea, and the court specified the laptop must only contain case-related data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:22 IST
Court Grants Laptop Access to Accused in Elgar Parishad Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, a special NIA court has allowed accused Sagar Gorkhe to access a laptop in jail to manage the extensive case documentation.

Judge C S Baviskar's recent ruling acknowledged that transporting hard copies in prison is impractical. Gorkhe's request mirrored a previous decision for co-accused Mahesh Raut, a request unopposed by the National Investigation Agency.

The court dictated strict conditions on laptop usage, mandating it to only store case papers and directed the NIA to purge all other data before use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap

US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX productio...

 United States
2
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Ke...

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-level officials

UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-l...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025