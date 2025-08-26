Canary Capital Seeks to List Trump's Meme Coin ETF

Canary Capital has taken steps to list an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will follow the price of U.S. President Donald Trump's meme coin, known as $TRUMP.

This strategic move is intended to capitalize on a digital token that has gained considerable traction, allowing for monetization of political hype through a structured and regulated investment tool.

While Canary Capital has announced this new venture, it has not yet disclosed key details such as the expected fees for the ETF or which exchange will carry the listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)