RPSC Cracks Down on Examination Fraud: 415 Candidates Banned for Life

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has permanently banned 415 candidates from its exams due to fraud, fake documents, and malpractices. A total of 524 candidates have been debarred, with cases involving fake degrees and documents, dummy candidates, and device-assisted cheating. An investigation into fake divorce degrees is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:34 IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has taken stringent measures by permanently banning 415 candidates found guilty of fraud, the use of fake documents, and other unethical practices in its recruitment exams.

In a move aimed at maintaining the integrity of its examinations, RPSC has disqualified a total of 524 candidates, with the majority of these cases related to fake academic credentials, particularly B.Ed. degrees, and the use of unfair means including cheating with electronic devices.

RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta has initiated a probe into alleged instances where candidates used falsified divorce degrees for quota benefits, stressing that further actions will depend on the outcomes of detailed investigations.

