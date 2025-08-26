RPSC Cracks Down on Examination Fraud: 415 Candidates Banned for Life

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has taken stringent measures by permanently banning 415 candidates found guilty of fraud, the use of fake documents, and other unethical practices in its recruitment exams.

In a move aimed at maintaining the integrity of its examinations, RPSC has disqualified a total of 524 candidates, with the majority of these cases related to fake academic credentials, particularly B.Ed. degrees, and the use of unfair means including cheating with electronic devices.

RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta has initiated a probe into alleged instances where candidates used falsified divorce degrees for quota benefits, stressing that further actions will depend on the outcomes of detailed investigations.

