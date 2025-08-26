3 women killed in lightning strike in Odisha's Ganjam

Three women were allegedly killed in a lightning strike in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Sarabhimpur in the Chhatrapur police station area in the afternoon, they said.

The deceased, identified as Kuni Gouda (49), Nirupama Gouda (40) and Mini Gouda (61), were working in a farmland when the incident happened, they added.

