Dacoity bid foiled in Jharkhand's Giridih, 5 arrested

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dacoity attempt was foiled in Jharkhand's Giridih district with the arrest of five members of an inter-state gang, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the five men were apprehended, while three others managed to escape, they said.

Some of those arrested were locals, while the rest hailed from Koderma and Bihar's Gayaji, Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar said.

All those arrested confessed that they were planning a dacoity at a jewellery store in Jamua Chowk, he said.

Among the items recovered from them were a gas cutter, a country-made firearm, and a motorcycle, he added.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that two of those arrested have prior criminal records,'' the SP said.

