Fire breaks out in chemical factory in UP's Amethi, 4 workers injured

Four workers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chemical factory here on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Circle Officer Musafirkhana Atul Kumar Singh said that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

According to police, a fire suddenly broke out in the factory, creating panic amongst the employees. Four people -- Jaiprakash (50), Ashok (48), Santosh (50) and Ram Avadh (52) -- suffered burn injuries. Upon receiving information, police and the fire department officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control, police said.

