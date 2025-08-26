Deadline Looms: E3-Iran Talks on UN Sanctions Reach Impasse

Discussions between representatives of three European nations and Iran in Geneva ended without resolution, as tension builds over the Middle Eastern country's nuclear ambitions. With a pressing end-of-month deadline, the E3 — Britain, France, and Germany — contemplate reimposing UN sanctions on Tehran.

The talks, marked by anonymity and diplomacy, sought to avert the 'snapback' of sanctions put in place prior to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Last-ditch efforts are underway as the E3 aims to use the mechanism if Iran does not comply with nuclear program terms.

This situation arises amid growing concerns after Iran's recent uranium enrichment activities and its severed ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency, leaving its nuclear operations increasingly opaque.

(With inputs from agencies.)