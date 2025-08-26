Left Menu

Haryana BPL Cards: Transparency or Controversy?

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed opposition claims of irregularities in issuing BPL cards, asserting that the process has been streamlined and made more transparent. The opposition claimed more families were moved out of the BPL category than added. The government clarified the issuance, cancellation, and current numbers of BPL cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed allegations from the opposition regarding irregularities in Below-Poverty Line (BPL) card issuance. He emphasized that his administration has enhanced transparency and simplified the process.

Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala raised concerns about a significant number of families being moved out of the BPL category during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly. Saini countered that the system allows for automatic income verification through the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Portal.

The opposition demanded detailed statistics, revealing that between January 2024 and July 2025, 8,73,507 families were added to the BPL list, while 9,68,506 families were removed. The government's action followed strict income eligibility guidelines, dismissing claims of mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

