North Korean Media Condemns South Korean President's Remarks on Denuclearization

North Korean state media KCNA criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for his comments on denuclearization during his U.S. visit, accusing him of being confrontational. Despite efforts to ease tensions, KCNA reaffirmed North Korea's nuclear stance due to external threats.

  • South Korea

North Korean state media, KCNA, voiced strong criticism against South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, following his remarks about denuclearization made during his U.S. visit this week.

Lee had stated in Washington that a pathway to denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula could elevate the South Korea-U.S. alliance to a worldwide level. However, KCNA disparaged his intentions, dismissing him as a 'maniac for confrontation' and labeling him a 'hypocrite.'

Despite North South Korea's recent efforts to ease inter-Korean tensions, including dismantling anti-North Korean loudspeakers, KCNA asserted its nuclear status is a necessary response to external threats. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un was reported visiting and praising development at a fishing village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

