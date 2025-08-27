Controversy Surrounds Gaza Hospital Strike
Hamas denied the claim that Palestinians killed in Israel's attack on Gaza's Nasser hospital were militants. Israel reported targeting six militants but is investigating civilian casualties, including journalists. Prime Minister Netanyahu termed the incident a 'tragic mishap.' Hamas countered these claims with specific details.
In the latest developments from the Gaza conflict, Hamas has rejected Israeli allegations that Palestinians killed in an attack on Gaza's Nasser hospital were militants. On Monday, Israel claimed to have targeted and killed six militants during the assault.
However, confusion and controversy remain over the incident, as five journalists and other civilians were also reported to have been killed in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the deadly event as a 'tragic mishap' and announced an investigation into the civilian casualties.
The Hamas government media office released a statement disputing the Israeli claims. According to Hamas, one of the alleged militants was killed in al-Mawasi, far from the hospital, while another death occurred at a different location and time. The organization did not clarify whether these individuals were civilians.
