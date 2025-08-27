Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes in Syrian Territory

Six Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli drone strikes near Damascus. Syria and Israel, amid U.S.-mediated talks, are navigating tensions with Syria accusing Israel of violating its sovereignty. The conflict includes concerns over security and regional peace. Israel cites protection of the Druze minority as justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli drone strikes within the Damascus countryside, according to state-run El Ekhbariya TV on Wednesday.

While Syria and Israel engage in U.S.-brokered discussions to mitigate southern Syria tensions, Syria seeks a security deal for potential expanded political talks. On Monday, Syria accused Israel of sending 60 soldiers across its territory near Mount Hermon, challenging its sovereignty. However, Israel denies any operation near Beit Jinn, a region close to both the Lebanon border and Mount Hermon.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the Israeli attacks, labeling them threats to regional peace. Israel, justifying its interventions since the fall of Bashar al-Assad last December, prioritizes its security and the protection of the Druze minority in southern Syria.

In January, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz asserted that Israeli forces would continue occupying Mount Hermon to ensure security.

