Left Menu

Venezuela Deploys Military to Combat Drug Trafficking Amid US Tensions

Venezuela announced military deployments to the Caribbean to fight drug trafficking as US relations remain tense. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López detailed an operation involving 15,000 armed forces personnel in response to US warships aimed at combating Latin American drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 27-08-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:01 IST
Venezuela Deploys Military to Combat Drug Trafficking Amid US Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a decisive move to tackle escalating drug trafficking, Venezuela will dispatch military vessels to the Caribbean Sea, as announced by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López on Tuesday. This deployment follows rising tensions with the US after its announcement to send three warships to the region.

Padrino detailed that these vessels will patrol both the Gulf of Venezuela and the nation's territorial waters in the Caribbean. An impressive force of 15,000 military personnel will engage in both land and sea operations to combat armed, terrorist, and drug-trafficking groups at the Colombian border.

The US disclosed its strategy of stationing three guided-missile destroyers near Venezuela to counteract Latin American drug cartels. In response, Venezuela urged its citizens to join volunteer militias. President Nicolás Maduro, defending his nation, contrasted Venezuela with Colombia, asserting it remains free of coca leaf and cocaine production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global
2
Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

 Global
3
SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

 United States
4
Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025