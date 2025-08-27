Left Menu

Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

The U.S. dollar weakened as investor concerns grew over President Trump's attempts to exert influence on the Federal Reserve, including threats to fire a governor. This led to doubts about the Fed's independence, affecting the currency's strength against a basket of peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 06:34 IST
Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar struggled to maintain its standing on Wednesday as concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence grew. This followed President Donald Trump's latest efforts to influence the central bank's decisions, casting doubt on the dollar's dominant status.

Trump announced plans to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing improprieties in loan acquisitions. Despite Cook's lawyer planning a legal defense, Trump's actions have raised fears of increasing political interference, undermining confidence in the currency.

Market reactions were mostly subdued across Asia, but the dollar saw slight gains against a currency basket. Observers note this reflects ongoing political tension and expectations of further interest rate cuts.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global
2
Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

 Global
3
SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

 United States
4
Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025