Tragic Police Road Mishap Claims Andhra Pradesh Officer

An Additional Superintendent of Police from Andhra Pradesh succumbed to injuries after a fatal road accident near Hyderabad. The incident involved high-ranking officers on official travel, resulting in the deaths of two DSPs and injuries to others, including the additional SP, when their vehicle collided with a road divider.

An Additional Superintendent of Police from Andhra Pradesh has succumbed to his injuries following a tragic road accident near Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred last month, also claimed the lives of two Deputy Superintendents of Police and injured several others.

The accident happened when the police officials were traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on official duty. Their vehicle crashed into a road divider after swerving to avoid a sudden-braking car ahead, according to police reports. Following the initial crash, their car was struck by another oncoming vehicle.

In the aftermath, the injured were treated at a private hospital, with a head constable later being discharged. This unfortunate event underscores the perils faced by police officers even while attending to their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

