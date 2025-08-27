New Multi-Agency Centre Formed to Drive Family and Sexual Violence Prevention

The Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour, has officially announced a new identity for the government’s cross-agency organisation dedicated to tackling family and sexual violence. The organisation will now be known as “The Centre for Family Violence and Sexual Violence Prevention.”

According to Minister Chhour, the renaming is not merely symbolic but is intended to reinforce the organisation’s mandate. “This name reflects the role this team plays in aligning government strategy, policy and investment to improve the family violence and sexual violence system through the implementation of the National Strategy and its Action Plan,” she said.

Purpose and Vision of the Centre

The Centre has been created to bring together government agencies under a single, coordinated framework to prevent and respond to violence. It will serve as a central hub for designing policies, aligning resources, and guiding community-led approaches to create safer environments for individuals and families.

Importantly, the Centre’s work is anchored in collective action and partnership. By strengthening collaboration across agencies, the organisation aims to ensure responses are not fragmented but are instead coherent, comprehensive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of communities.

Community-Led, People-Centred Approach

One of the key principles of the Centre is its community-led and people-centred philosophy. This means recognising the lived experiences of survivors, respecting the voices of communities most affected, and co-designing solutions with them. The Centre acknowledges that lasting change requires not only government direction but also genuine partnership with iwi, community organisations, and service providers on the ground.

Minister Chhour emphasised that prevention is just as important as response. By fostering early intervention, promoting education, and addressing systemic barriers, the Centre seeks to stop violence before it occurs. This includes investing in programmes that strengthen families, support healing, and empower communities to take leadership roles in solutions.

Evidence-Based Action

Another priority for the Centre is ensuring that all initiatives are evidence-driven. By gathering data, measuring outcomes, and applying research, the Centre will guide investment into programmes that deliver tangible results. This approach is intended to not only reduce harm but also ensure accountability and long-term sustainability of prevention strategies.

The Centre is already overseeing several ongoing initiatives in collaboration with different communities across Aotearoa New Zealand. These include culturally tailored support services, youth-focused prevention programmes, and integrated service models that bring together housing, healthcare, and social support for affected families.

Looking Ahead

The launch of The Centre for Family Violence and Sexual Violence Prevention is being hailed as a significant step in New Zealand’s commitment to addressing what has long been recognised as one of the country’s most serious social challenges. With family and sexual violence affecting thousands of individuals every year, the Centre’s role in unifying government action with community wisdom is expected to be pivotal.

Minister Chhour concluded by encouraging people to stay informed and engaged with the Centre’s work. More information about its strategy, programmes, and community partnerships can be found on its official website: www.preventfvsv.govt.nz.