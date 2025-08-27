Clash at the Border: Police Engage Naxals in Gadchiroli

On Wednesday morning, a serious encounter unfolded near the Chhattisgarh border in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as police engaged with Naxals. A local official reported that the confrontation began when a C-60 commando team from Gadchiroli Police initiated a search mission in Koparshi village following a tip-off about Naxal presence.

Upon arrival, the C-60 commandos faced gunfire from the Naxals, leading to a tense standoff that remained unresolved at the time of the report. The police action was part of a broader effort to curb Naxal activity in the region, a longstanding challenge for authorities.

The ongoing nature of the encounter underscores the persistent threat posed by Naxal forces along this volatile border, highlighting the continued need for strategic security operations in these areas.

