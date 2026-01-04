Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Farmer and Leopard Perish in Well

A farmer named Gorakh Jadhav and a leopard died after a confrontation led them to fall into a well in Nashik's Sinnar taluka. Despite efforts to rescue the leopard, both succumbed to injuries. The incident sparked tension among locals who protested the rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nashik's Sinnar taluka, where a farmer and a leopard were both killed following a violent encounter that resulted in them falling into a well. The authorities identified the deceased farmer as Gorakh Jadhav, originating from Savta Mali.

The confrontation began as Jadhav, having finished watering his wheat crop, was attacked by the leopard during his lunch. As Jadhav struggled for his life, both he and the leopard tumbled into a nearby well. When forest officials arrived, they faced a hostile response from villagers angered by Jadhav's death.

Efforts to rescue the leopard were blocked by the agitated crowd for over three hours. Eventually, the leopard succumbed to its injuries from the fall. Jadhav's body was sent for post-mortem examination, while the leopard's remains were handled as per NTCA guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

