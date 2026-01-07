Left Menu

Man Arrested After Assault on Toddler Sparks Police Encounter

A man, Gajendra Singh Mallah, accused of raping a young girl was arrested following a police encounter in Amroha, UP. The child remains in critical condition. CCTV footage aided the capture. The suspect fired at police, was injured in return fire, and arrested. Further medical and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:20 IST
Man Arrested After Assault on Toddler Sparks Police Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was assaulted by a man named Gajendra Singh Mallah, leading to his arrest after a police encounter, officials reported.

The girl, who was playing outside her village under the Saidanagli police station, was lured by Mallah under the guise of offering her chocolate. He perpetrated the crime in a secluded area, as confirmed by Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi. She was later found near a canal and remains in critical condition.

A police encounter unfolded early near Begampur Munda canal bridge when Mallah, attempting to flee on a motorcycle, fired at officers, injuring a sub-inspector. He was arrested after retaliatory fire and will face legal proceedings post-medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
2
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global
3
Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy

Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Contro...

 India
4
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment

UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deploy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026