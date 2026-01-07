Man Arrested After Assault on Toddler Sparks Police Encounter

In a disturbing incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was assaulted by a man named Gajendra Singh Mallah, leading to his arrest after a police encounter, officials reported.

The girl, who was playing outside her village under the Saidanagli police station, was lured by Mallah under the guise of offering her chocolate. He perpetrated the crime in a secluded area, as confirmed by Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi. She was later found near a canal and remains in critical condition.

A police encounter unfolded early near Begampur Munda canal bridge when Mallah, attempting to flee on a motorcycle, fired at officers, injuring a sub-inspector. He was arrested after retaliatory fire and will face legal proceedings post-medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)