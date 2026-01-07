Man Arrested After Assault on Toddler Sparks Police Encounter
A man, Gajendra Singh Mallah, accused of raping a young girl was arrested following a police encounter in Amroha, UP. The child remains in critical condition. CCTV footage aided the capture. The suspect fired at police, was injured in return fire, and arrested. Further medical and legal proceedings are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was assaulted by a man named Gajendra Singh Mallah, leading to his arrest after a police encounter, officials reported.
The girl, who was playing outside her village under the Saidanagli police station, was lured by Mallah under the guise of offering her chocolate. He perpetrated the crime in a secluded area, as confirmed by Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi. She was later found near a canal and remains in critical condition.
A police encounter unfolded early near Begampur Munda canal bridge when Mallah, attempting to flee on a motorcycle, fired at officers, injuring a sub-inspector. He was arrested after retaliatory fire and will face legal proceedings post-medical treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Encounter: Drunk Man Killed in Assam Police Firing
Crackdown on GST Evasion: Two Arrested for Rs 50 Crore Fraud
Investment Scam in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Rs 2.39 Crore Fraud
Karnataka Controversy: Allegations and Denials in High-Profile Arrest
Arrests Made in Rani Pokhri: Sale of Discarded Belongings Sparks Outrage