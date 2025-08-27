New Clues Emerge in Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case

The investigation into the suspicious death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati has taken a sharp turn with the discovery of an inflammable substance in her room and new video evidence, forcing law enforcement to reassess the circumstances surrounding the August 21 incident.

A senior police officer reported that the substance has been sent for forensic analysis. Multiple short video clips, appearing publicly, are also under scrutiny. These developments seem to contradict earlier allegations that Nikki was set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family.

Authorities are revisiting the statement of Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who claimed to have witnessed and recorded the event. Arrests have been made, including Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents, following a previous claim of harassment related to dowry demands from Nikki's in-laws.

