The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Wednesday that its forces had successfully captured the village of Ozarianivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This represents a strategic development in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, an independent news agency, stated that it could not verify the battlefield claims put forth by the Russian government. The news comes amid high tensions between the involved parties.

The region has seen significant military activity as both sides vie for control, making the takeover of Ozarianivka a notable incident in the broader conflict landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)