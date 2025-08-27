Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of the village Ozarianivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development marks a strategic gain amid ongoing tensions. Reuters has not independently verified this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:48 IST
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Wednesday that its forces had successfully captured the village of Ozarianivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This represents a strategic development in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, an independent news agency, stated that it could not verify the battlefield claims put forth by the Russian government. The news comes amid high tensions between the involved parties.

The region has seen significant military activity as both sides vie for control, making the takeover of Ozarianivka a notable incident in the broader conflict landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025