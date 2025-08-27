Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

The Indian Navy is actively pursuing enhanced integration with the Indian Army and Air Force, according to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. Speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' military conclave, he stressed the importance of unified command and control systems in line with the theaterisation initiative.

However, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh urged caution, recommending the creation of a joint planning and coordination center in Delhi. This center would ensure a harmonious rollout of the theaterisation plan, which aims to merge resources and capabilities of the three services.

Amid discussions, Admiral Tripathi also raised concerns on issues like unregulated fishing and maritime intelligence activities, possibly hinting at geopolitical tensions. He highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping naval strategy and stressed on India's naval advancements and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)