Left Menu

Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

The Indian Navy is focusing on enhancing joint command and control with the Indian Army and Air Force as part of the theaterisation drive. Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi emphasizes the need for integrated operations, while the Air Chief suggests establishing a joint planning center in Delhi for better coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:51 IST
Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is actively pursuing enhanced integration with the Indian Army and Air Force, according to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. Speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' military conclave, he stressed the importance of unified command and control systems in line with the theaterisation initiative.

However, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh urged caution, recommending the creation of a joint planning and coordination center in Delhi. This center would ensure a harmonious rollout of the theaterisation plan, which aims to merge resources and capabilities of the three services.

Amid discussions, Admiral Tripathi also raised concerns on issues like unregulated fishing and maritime intelligence activities, possibly hinting at geopolitical tensions. He highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping naval strategy and stressed on India's naval advancements and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025