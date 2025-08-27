Left Menu

Daring Encounter: Capture of the 'Gala Ghotu Gang' in Delhi

Two members of the notorious 'Gala Ghotu gang' were arrested after a police encounter in Delhi, with one sustaining a gunshot wound. They were involved in a recent robbery involving strangling the victim. Police recovered stolen items and weaponry. Both suspects have a history of criminal offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police encounter in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, two alleged members of the infamous 'Gala Ghotu gang' were apprehended. The suspects, known for strangling their victims before plundering them, were caught after an urgent manhunt by law enforcement officials.

One of the suspects, Ajay alias Kangaroo, was injured during the shootout after firing on a police officer, and he has since been hospitalized. His accomplice, Ravi alias Gotia, was also captured during the operation. Both come from the Lawrence Road area and have extensive criminal records.

The 'Gala Ghotu gang' was wanted for a recent robbery that involved assaulting a male victim and taking his valuables. The police have registered a new case encompassing attempted murder, with investigations ongoing as they continue to recover stolen property and gather evidence of the gang's criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

