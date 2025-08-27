Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: U.S. Allegedly Influences Greenland's Sovereignty

Denmark has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in response to reports of alleged American influence operations in Greenland. These operations, tied to individuals connected with the Trump administration, aimed at fostering Greenland's secession from Denmark. Denmark's foreign minister has condemned the actions as attempts to undermine the Danish-Greenlandic relationship.

In a move highlighting diplomatic strains, Denmark summoned the top U.S. diplomat over reports of alleged covert influence operations by American citizens in Greenland. These operations, reportedly linked to figures from the Trump administration, aimed to promote opposition to Danish rule and advocate for Greenland's secession.

The allegations emerge amid heightened U.S. interest in Greenland, a strategically valuable territory with rich mineral resources. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations to acquire the territory have previously been rejected by both Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen labeled the alleged activities as unacceptable, stressing the need to preserve strong Denmark-Greenland relations. Meanwhile, Greenlandic leaders continue to assert their autonomy, emphasizing that any decisions about the territory's future rest with its inhabitants.

