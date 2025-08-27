Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Low-Cost, High-Yield Farming at Wheat Workshop

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for renewed efforts to reduce the cost of agriculture while enhancing productivity to make farming more profitable and sustainable. He was delivering the keynote address at the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Workshop, hosted at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior.

Honouring Farmers & Agricultural Legacy

Shri Chouhan paid glowing tribute to the legendary agricultural scientist Dr. M.S. Swaminathan in his centenary year, recalling his role in ushering India’s Green Revolution and making the country self-reliant in food production. He praised the relentless efforts of Indian farmers, stating that “India today stands tall as a strong agricultural nation at the global stage because of the sweat of our farmers and the innovation of our scientists.”

Growth in Wheat Production & New Challenges

The Minister highlighted that India’s wheat production has grown remarkably over the past decade, from 86.5 million tonnes to 117.5 million tonnes — an increase of nearly 44% in 11 years. While acknowledging this progress, he said that India must continue to focus on raising per-hectare productivity to reach global standards.

He emphasised that although India is self-sufficient in wheat and rice, the new priority is to boost the production of pulses and oilseeds to reduce dependence on costly imports. He also underlined the nutritional and medicinal value of traditional crops like barley, advocating for greater promotion and adoption.

Call for Scientific Innovation & Soil Health Protection

Shri Chouhan urged agricultural scientists to step up research in bio-fortified wheat varieties to improve nutritional content and meet future health challenges. He also stressed the need to address soil degradation caused by imbalanced use of fertilisers, encouraging eco-friendly farming practices.

On the issue of stubble burning, which has environmental and health consequences, the Minister underlined the importance of stubble management technologies and farmer education to promote sustainable farming.

He further reassured farmers that the Central Government is taking strict action against counterfeit fertilisers and pesticides. Companies found guilty of damaging crops through spurious products will face license cancellations and punitive measures.

Integrated Farming for Small & Marginal Farmers

Highlighting the importance of holistic farming models, Shri Chouhan described integrated farming systems — combining agriculture with animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, and beekeeping — as the most beneficial path for small and marginal farmers. He said such diversification reduces risks, increases income, and contributes to food and nutritional security.

Strengthening Self-Reliance & Indigenous Economy

The Minister appealed to citizens to adopt indigenous products in daily life, saying this not only supports local farmers but also strengthens the national economy. He reiterated that the workshop must serve as a platform for actionable outcomes, with scientific suggestions translated into concrete roadmaps for policy and practice.

Lab-to-Land: Connecting Farmers with Research

In his concluding remarks, Shri Chouhan reminded agricultural scientists that their research must directly benefit farmers, calling for stronger efforts to achieve the goal of “Lab to Land”. He stressed that bridging the gap between scientific advancements and grassroots farming practices is critical to making Indian agriculture globally competitive while ensuring prosperity for farmers.