India Clears Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Proposed as Host

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to submit India’s formal bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030. The decision marks a major milestone in India’s sporting journey and reaffirms the government’s ambition to position the country as a global hub for international sporting events.

The Cabinet has also approved signing of the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) with the Commonwealth Games Federation, along with necessary guarantees from concerned ministries, departments, and authorities. In addition, the Government of India has agreed to sanction grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government in case the bid is successful.

Ahmedabad as the Proposed Host City

If India secures the bid, Ahmedabad will serve as the host city. The choice is backed by the city’s world-class infrastructure and rich sporting culture. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest stadium with a capacity exceeding 1.3 lakh spectators, has already proven its capability by hosting high-profile international events including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

Alongside the stadium, Ahmedabad boasts state-of-the-art training facilities, modern hotels, advanced connectivity, and a passionate fan base, making it an ideal candidate to welcome athletes and visitors from across the Commonwealth.

Economic and Social Impact of Hosting CWG 2030

The Commonwealth Games 2030 are expected to witness participation from 72 nations, bringing together thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, media representatives, and tourists. This will have far-reaching benefits for the Indian economy, particularly in:

Tourism: Influx of visitors will boost the hospitality, transport, and retail sectors.

Employment: New jobs will be generated across sports science, event operations, logistics, broadcasting, IT, public relations, and hospitality management .

Infrastructure Development: Investments in sporting venues, transport, and civic amenities will leave a long-term legacy for residents.

The government projects that the event will act as a catalyst for local businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and generating significant revenue for Gujarat and the nation.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond the economic dimension, the bid is seen as a symbol of national pride and unity. Hosting the Games in India would not only showcase the country’s organisational capability but also inspire millions of youth to view sports as a viable career.

“The Commonwealth Games 2030 will create a shared national experience, ignite passion for sports across all levels, and motivate the next generation of athletes,” an official from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports stated.

India’s Track Record in Hosting Major Events

India has a proven record of successfully organising large-scale international sporting events such as the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Building on this legacy, the CWG 2030 bid signals India’s readiness to take centre stage once again in global sporting affairs.

A Vision Beyond 2030

Experts highlight that hosting the CWG would have ripple effects across the sports ecosystem. It would:

Enhance India’s global sports diplomacy.

Strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure nationwide.

Encourage private and public sector investment in sports technology and management.

Elevate India’s chances of bidding for even larger global events such as the Olympic Games in the future.

A Collective National Effort

If successful, the Games will not just belong to Gujarat but to the entire country. The Cabinet believes that CWG 2030 in India will embody the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, projecting the nation’s growing influence, youthful energy, and cultural vibrancy to the world.