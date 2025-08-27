Left Menu

Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindrance?

The Assam Cabinet has approved a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) to scrutinize land transfer applications between people of different religions, focusing on national security and social impacts. The SOP involves examination by the Assam Police's Special Branch and applies even to NGOs seeking land for institutions.

Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:20 IST
The Assam government has introduced a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) for land transfers between individuals of different faiths. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the SOP aims to evaluate the transfers from various perspectives, including national security concerns.

As part of this new protocol, the Special Branch of the Assam Police will investigate potential fraudulent or illegal activities, the source of funds, the social impact on the local community, and national security implications.

This stringent procedure does not apply to transactions between people of the same religion but is mandatory for NGOs from outside Assam planning to acquire land for educational or healthcare purposes, given the state's sensitivity regarding land transfers.

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

