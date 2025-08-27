Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindrance?

The Assam government has introduced a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) for land transfers between individuals of different faiths. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the SOP aims to evaluate the transfers from various perspectives, including national security concerns.

As part of this new protocol, the Special Branch of the Assam Police will investigate potential fraudulent or illegal activities, the source of funds, the social impact on the local community, and national security implications.

This stringent procedure does not apply to transactions between people of the same religion but is mandatory for NGOs from outside Assam planning to acquire land for educational or healthcare purposes, given the state's sensitivity regarding land transfers.

