Ex-RAW Agent Vikash Yadav: Abduction Charges and Global Intrigues

The legal noose tightens around ex-RAW agent Vikash Yadav as a Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants amid serious allegations. In an August 25 order, the court noted Yadav's persistent absence, compelling the issuance of warrants in a chilling case involving abduction and extortion claims by a local businessman.

Adding to the gravity, Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler has demanded Yadav's surety also appear, citing procedural actions under BNSS Section 491, apt for bonds in breach. Arrested in December 2023, Yadav initially secured bail after charges were presented this March.

Remarkably, this case bears international reverberations, with the former intelligence operative entangled in US legal proceedings, implicating him in a conspiracy to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in America. As the next court date looms, Yadav's legal battles depict a scenario fraught with intrigue and danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)