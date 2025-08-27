Left Menu

Ex-RAW Agent Vikash Yadav: Abduction Charges and Global Intrigues

Former RAW agent Vikash Yadav faces non-bailable warrants in Delhi for an alleged abduction and extortion case involving a businessman. Arrested in December 2023, Yadav's case continues with charges filed in March 2024. He faces US charges related to a foiled assassination plot targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:34 IST
Ex-RAW Agent Vikash Yadav: Abduction Charges and Global Intrigues
  • Country:
  • India

The legal noose tightens around ex-RAW agent Vikash Yadav as a Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants amid serious allegations. In an August 25 order, the court noted Yadav's persistent absence, compelling the issuance of warrants in a chilling case involving abduction and extortion claims by a local businessman.

Adding to the gravity, Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler has demanded Yadav's surety also appear, citing procedural actions under BNSS Section 491, apt for bonds in breach. Arrested in December 2023, Yadav initially secured bail after charges were presented this March.

Remarkably, this case bears international reverberations, with the former intelligence operative entangled in US legal proceedings, implicating him in a conspiracy to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in America. As the next court date looms, Yadav's legal battles depict a scenario fraught with intrigue and danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

 India
2
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
3
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
4
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025