Athi Geleba Urges Ethical, Inclusive Use of AI in SA Government Communication

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a transformative tool for government communications, but its adoption must be ethical, inclusive, and rooted in African realities. This was the message from Athi Geleba, Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, as she addressed the annual Women in Media and Communication panel discussion hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Tuesday.

The event, held in partnership with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), carried the theme: “Leveraging the use of AI in Education, Media and Communication.”

AI’s Potential in Government

Geleba acknowledged she is not an AI specialist, but her experience in digital media has shown how the technology is reshaping communication, work, and society at large.

“AI is both exciting and inevitable. It is transforming how we live, work, and communicate in very fundamental ways. It can also help government improve operational efficiency and respond in real time to service delivery challenges,” she said.

She highlighted how AI could enhance multilingual content creation, crisis communication, citizen engagement, and even real-time translation of government messages, such as the President’s weekly newsletter. It could also provide sentiment analysis to help government monitor public opinion and improve responsiveness on social media.

Africa-Centered Approaches

Citing Google-led research, Geleba stressed that Africa’s AI future must be accessible, relevant, ethical, and data-sovereign. She also referenced the African Union’s 2024 Continental AI Strategy and South Africa’s National AI Policy Framework, both of which aim to ensure that the adoption of AI is responsible, inclusive, and adapted to African contexts.

“Our solutions must come from us. If we are talking about Africa-led AI, then the applications and platforms must be developed with our realities in mind. We know the challenges of our communities better than anyone else,” she said.

Risks and Ethical Concerns

Despite its promise, Geleba warned of several risks linked to AI adoption:

Exclusion of poor and rural communities due to limited access to digital tools.

Bias and misinformation , which could damage trust in government.

Data misuse and lack of sovereignty.

Job displacement and unemployment, potentially widening the digital divide.

“AI must be human-led. Tools don’t have lived experiences, cultural nuance, or emotional intelligence. Authentic storytelling must remain at the heart of communication,” she explained.

Building Digital Skills and a Modern Public Service

Geleba argued that the future of effective government communication lies in digital transformation. She called for:

Practical digital skills training for public servants.

Integration of AI into government systems .

Transparency in AI deployment .

Policy execution rather than just framework drafting.

“There will come a time when AI proficiency is a baseline requirement in the workplace. Government communicators must lead the transformation and not be left behind,” she said.

She added that South Africa needs 21st-century government communications leadership, capable of delivering information that is accurate, timely, inclusive, and impactful.

Leaving No One Behind

Speaking directly to young people, particularly women entering the media and communications space, Geleba urged them to embrace AI as an opportunity.

“Careers are not what they were two years ago. You need to be agile and think about how to integrate new technologies to stay ahead of the curve,” she advised.

She stressed that the digital era offers a chance for communicators to transform government operations: “We can work faster, smarter, and more inclusively. Ultimately, our goal is to build high-performance public service organisations that harness data, use digital tools, and integrate AI to serve society with real impact.”

Towards an AI-Enabled Democracy

In closing, Geleba emphasised that government communication is central to the accountability of democracy. By embracing AI responsibly, communicators can help strengthen trust, ensure inclusivity, and deliver information that empowers citizens.

“As communicators, it is us who must lead the change,” she concluded at the session hosted at TUT’s Pretoria campus.