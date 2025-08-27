Latur: Man Arrested with Illegal Pistol and Cartridges

A man was apprehended in the Latur district of Maharashtra for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, police reported on Wednesday. The accused, Alok Vishwanath Chaudhary, 36, resides on Ambajogai Road and was detained with a country-made pistol and 17 live cartridges, collectively valued at nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Authorities confirmed that the capture arose from directives by Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, aimed at addressing criminal activities and illegal arms possession during the festive period. Acting promptly on information received, the Vivekanand Chowk police station's Crime Detection Branch set a trap and caught the suspect while he was waiting with a scooter.

During an inspection, the country-made pistol and ammunition were discovered hidden in the scooter's storage. Chaudhary was unable to present a valid license for the arms, leading to the seizure of the items and registration of an offence at the local police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)