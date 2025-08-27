ED Crackdown: Unraveling the Health Infrastructure Scam in Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches related to a money laundering case involving alleged health infrastructure scams during the previous Delhi AAP government. The raids occurred at 13 locations, targeting AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and others. Allegations include corruption, cost escalations, and misuse of public funds in incomplete health projects.
The Enforcement Directorate continued its rigorous search operation for a second day on Wednesday, probing a significant money laundering case linked to a purported scam involving health infrastructure projects during the AAP's previous rule in Delhi.
The investigations began on Tuesday with searches across 13 sites in the National Capital Region, including the home of AAP's former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, lasting nearly 18 hours. While some searches are ongoing, officials have already seized documents, mobile phones, and computer peripherals.
The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from an Anti-Corruption Branch FIR against Bharadwaj and others, accusing them of corruption and financial malpractice in health projects sanctioned but largely uncompleted by the AAP-led government.
