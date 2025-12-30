Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Deep-Rooted Corruption Unraveled

The Enforcement Directorate uncovered a Rs 2,800-crore liquor scam involving senior officials and distilleries in Chhattisgarh. Assets worth over Rs 100 crore were attached, highlighting the complicity of those tasked with protecting state revenue. The investigation revealed a criminal syndicate subverting the state's liquor policy for illegal gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made significant strides on Tuesday by attaching assets worth over Rs 100 crore from former Chhattisgarh excise commissioner, Niranjan Das, along with 30 other officials and major distilleries. This move is part of an in-depth probe into a massive Rs 2,800-crore liquor scam during the previous Congress-led state government.

The agency alleged that a criminal syndicate of bureaucrats and political figures completely overran the state's excise department between 2019-2023. Seized assets include luxury properties, commercial spaces, and extensive financial investments. The ED indicated these moves underscore the deep entanglement of officials who should safeguard state resources.

The investigation pointed to Das and others in bypassing state controls to generate illicit profits. New charges were filed, exposing a layered mechanism of corruption involving illegal commissions and unreported liquor sales. Key political and business figures were named in the scheme, with evidence suggesting a wide-reaching conspiracy for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

