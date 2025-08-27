Left Menu

Former Volleyball Star Arrested in Fake Degree Racket

Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested former international volleyball player Sangeeta Kadwasra, also known as Bhumi, for involvement in a fake degree scam. Accused of selling backdated fake degrees with a university owner, she was caught hiding in Delhi after being on the run with a reward on her head.

Updated: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST
  India

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan has made a significant arrest, apprehending Sangeeta Kadwasra, a former international volleyball player, on charges related to a fake degree scam.

Kadwasra, once a promising athlete who secured a railway job via the sports quota, reportedly became embroiled in illicit activities with OPJS University.

Officials apprehended her in Delhi after tracking her for days. The ATS's successful operation highlights efforts against academic fraud, set to be acknowledged at a special ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

