Former Volleyball Star Arrested in Fake Degree Racket

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan has made a significant arrest, apprehending Sangeeta Kadwasra, a former international volleyball player, on charges related to a fake degree scam.

Kadwasra, once a promising athlete who secured a railway job via the sports quota, reportedly became embroiled in illicit activities with OPJS University.

Officials apprehended her in Delhi after tracking her for days. The ATS's successful operation highlights efforts against academic fraud, set to be acknowledged at a special ceremony.

