Delhi Lawyers Strike: A Battle Against Virtual Evidence in Courts

Delhi district court lawyers are striking against a notification by LG V K Saxena, which permits virtual police evidence in court. The New Delhi Bar Association has organized protests and discussions to oppose this decision, believing it undermines public interest. The demonstrations will continue until the notification is revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:11 IST
Delhi's district court lawyers are on strike, opposing a controversial notification issued by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The notification allows police to present evidence virtually from police stations, sparking dissent among legal professionals.

The New Delhi Bar Association announced continued abstention from court work, organizing protests on August 28 and 29 across all district courts in Delhi. They argue that the August 13 notification undermines public interest and demand its retraction.

Lawyers from various associations plan demonstrations outside LG House, aiming to raise public awareness about their concerns. Despite successfully organizing the strike, legal professionals vow to intensify their protests until their demands are met.

