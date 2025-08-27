Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

In a swift response to the recent landslide catastrophe near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a relief package on Wednesday. Families of the 34 pilgrims who died in the disaster will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh each.

The aid consists of Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed to support the bereaved families. Additionally, relief provisions extend to flood-related incidents across the region, featuring substantial financial aid.

To expedite aid and rehabilitation efforts, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to Deputy Commissioners in affected districts, ensuring the timely provision of resources. Abdullah pledged full government support to victims while expressing deep sympathies for those affected by these natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)