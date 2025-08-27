Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced financial aid for victims' families following a deadly landslide incident near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. With 34 fatalities and 20 injuries, the government will provide Rs 6 lakh per deceased, alongside aid for other recent flood incidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST
Relief Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the recent landslide catastrophe near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a relief package on Wednesday. Families of the 34 pilgrims who died in the disaster will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh each.

The aid consists of Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed to support the bereaved families. Additionally, relief provisions extend to flood-related incidents across the region, featuring substantial financial aid.

To expedite aid and rehabilitation efforts, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to Deputy Commissioners in affected districts, ensuring the timely provision of resources. Abdullah pledged full government support to victims while expressing deep sympathies for those affected by these natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

