Heroic Rescue in Swollen Ravi River

In a tragic incident in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an employee of the irrigation and flood control department drowned in the swollen Ravi river, despite a concerted rescue effort that saved 60 of his colleagues. The incident occurred on Wednesday, officials reported.

The group of employees faced peril as they attempted to open flood gates of the Ravi river, becoming trapped near Lakhanpur in Kathua district. Unfortunately, during the operation, one employee lost his balance and was swept away by the river, and his body remains untraced.

The remaining 60 employees were rescued thanks to a joint operation involving the Army, Indian Air Force, J-K Police, and Punjab Police, demonstrating a swift and coordinated emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)