Left Menu

Heroic Rescue in Swollen Ravi River

An employee from the irrigation and flood control department tragically drowned, while 60 others were saved during a rescue operation in the Ravi river in Kathua. The group was trapped near Lakhanpur while trying to open flood gates, prompting a coordinated rescue by multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST
Heroic Rescue in Swollen Ravi River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an employee of the irrigation and flood control department drowned in the swollen Ravi river, despite a concerted rescue effort that saved 60 of his colleagues. The incident occurred on Wednesday, officials reported.

The group of employees faced peril as they attempted to open flood gates of the Ravi river, becoming trapped near Lakhanpur in Kathua district. Unfortunately, during the operation, one employee lost his balance and was swept away by the river, and his body remains untraced.

The remaining 60 employees were rescued thanks to a joint operation involving the Army, Indian Air Force, J-K Police, and Punjab Police, demonstrating a swift and coordinated emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
2
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
4
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025