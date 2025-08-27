Heroic Rescue in Swollen Ravi River
An employee from the irrigation and flood control department tragically drowned, while 60 others were saved during a rescue operation in the Ravi river in Kathua. The group was trapped near Lakhanpur while trying to open flood gates, prompting a coordinated rescue by multiple agencies.
In a tragic incident in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an employee of the irrigation and flood control department drowned in the swollen Ravi river, despite a concerted rescue effort that saved 60 of his colleagues. The incident occurred on Wednesday, officials reported.
The group of employees faced peril as they attempted to open flood gates of the Ravi river, becoming trapped near Lakhanpur in Kathua district. Unfortunately, during the operation, one employee lost his balance and was swept away by the river, and his body remains untraced.
The remaining 60 employees were rescued thanks to a joint operation involving the Army, Indian Air Force, J-K Police, and Punjab Police, demonstrating a swift and coordinated emergency response.
