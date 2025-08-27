Shock and Tragedy: Gunman Targets Minneapolis Church

Tragedy unfolded in Minneapolis as a gunman targeted a Catholic church during Mass, resulting in the death of two children and injuries to 17 others. The horrifying incident occurred during the first week of school, causing shock and devastation within the community.

The gunman, identified as a man in his early 20s, approached the church with multiple firearms and shot through windows at children seated in pews. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the violent act as 'absolutely incomprehensible,' citing the deliberate targeting of innocent worshippers.

The community mourns the loss, and law enforcement is investigating the motive. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemned the violence, while hospitals like Children's Minnesota and Hennepin Healthcare received multiple victims. Families have been reunited, but the event leaves scars on a shaken city.

