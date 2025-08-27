Global Cybercrime Syndicate Dismantled in Major US-India Operation
The US-India law enforcement collaboration led to the dismantling of a cybercrime syndicate which defrauded US citizens of Rs 350 crore. The CBI, in coordination with the US FBI, arrested key figures and seized assets, including digital evidence vital to unveiling a broad cyber fraud network.
In a landmark operation, the United States and India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have jointly dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate. This alliance has successfully thwarted a network that swindled Rs 350 crore from US citizens using tech-support scams.
The CBI, in close collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrested three individuals, Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali. The operation uncovered illicit activities spanning from Amritsar, India, to Washington, DC.
With a significant raid executed in Amritsar and Delhi, the law enforcement agencies intercepted 34 suspects in the act, recouping digital assets and vital evidence. The ongoing investigation promises to identify more players and the illicit proceeds of crime within this global fraud scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
