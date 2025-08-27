Punjab's Commitment: Relief Efforts Amped Up in Flood-Ravaged Regions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas to oversee relief and rescue operations. He assures citizens that the state government's resources, including a helicopter, will be employed for relief efforts. Special initiatives and compensations are promised to mitigate the impact of severe flooding in the region.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took decisive action as he visited flood-stricken Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. Surveying the devastating scenes, Mann directed local administrations to mobilize the state government's helicopter for essential relief supplies, targeting areas isolated by the deluge.
In a bid to bolster resolve, Mann reassured families enduring dire conditions that government support will remain steadfast. Collaborating with district officials, he stressed the importance of deploying robust measures, including the establishment of flood control rooms and compensatory plans, to manage the catastrophe brought by relentless rainfall.
To allay distress, Mann outlined comprehensive engagement from cabinet members and MLAs, reflecting the administration's tireless dedication to serving affected communities. A special 'girdawari' initiative will document damages, ensuring equitable compensation, and affirming the government's unwavering commitment to ameliorate community hardships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- flood
- relief
- rescue
- Bhagwant Mann
- Gurdaspur
- flooding
- helicopter
- assistance
- compensation
ALSO READ
Punjab's Flood Woes: CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Rescue Mission
Devastating Landslides Strikes Vaishno Devi: 36 Lives Lost Amid Chaotic Flooding
Pakistan on 'exceptionally high' flooding alert, says India released water from dam
Rising Headlines: Tawi River Flooding Alert in India and Pakistan
Monsoon Havoc in Punjab: Schools Shut Indefinitely Amid Flooding Crisis