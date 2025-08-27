Punjab's Commitment: Relief Efforts Amped Up in Flood-Ravaged Regions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took decisive action as he visited flood-stricken Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. Surveying the devastating scenes, Mann directed local administrations to mobilize the state government's helicopter for essential relief supplies, targeting areas isolated by the deluge.

In a bid to bolster resolve, Mann reassured families enduring dire conditions that government support will remain steadfast. Collaborating with district officials, he stressed the importance of deploying robust measures, including the establishment of flood control rooms and compensatory plans, to manage the catastrophe brought by relentless rainfall.

To allay distress, Mann outlined comprehensive engagement from cabinet members and MLAs, reflecting the administration's tireless dedication to serving affected communities. A special 'girdawari' initiative will document damages, ensuring equitable compensation, and affirming the government's unwavering commitment to ameliorate community hardships.

